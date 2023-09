A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A HISTORICAL PROPERTY IN DOWNTOWN ELLICOTTVILLE! STEP INSIDE FROM THE PICTURESQUE WALK AROUND DECK TO APPRECIATE THE ORIGINAL WOODWORK OF THIS 9 BEDROOM, 10 BATH VILLAGE HOME. THE ENTRY LEVEL OFFERS A LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, FORMAL DINING, KITCHEN, PLUS A FAMILY ROOM. THE FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE IS IDEAL FOR IN-LAW LIVING. THE SECOND FLOOR FEATURES FIVE BEDROOMS WITH ENSUITE BATHROOMS. ONE OF WHICH BOASTS A CORNER GAS FIREPLACETHE THIRD LEVEL COULD BE A CARETAKER APARTMENT. THERE ARE TWO BONUS SUITES PROVIDING GUESTS WITH KITCHENETTES, FULL BATHROOMS, AND GAS FIREPLACES. LAUNDRY FACILITIES ARE LOCATED ON BOTH THE FIRST AND SECOND FLOORS. AMPLE STORAGE ON ALL THREE LEVELS AS WELL. YOU WILL LOVE THE CONVENIENT LOCATION WHICH IS A HALF A BLOCK TO THE ELLICOTTVILLE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. WITH OFF-STREET AND ON-STREET PARKING YOU CAN ENTERTAIN A CROWD. THIS BUILDING IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AS A BED AND BREAKFAST AND IS BEING SOLD FULLY FURNISHED. PLEASE SCHEDULE APPOINTMENTS IN ADVANCE.