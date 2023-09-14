VR Pricing. Sellers are considering offers between $250,000 and $500,000. Are you looking for a working farm with a residence? Or are you looking for land to build your dream home? Or maybe you are an investor looking to capitalize on what Amazon is bringing to the area? Well look no further! 8900 Lockport Rd includes a working farm, multiple outbuildings, two silos, and a 2,800 square foot single family home with 8 bedrooms and 2.5 baths all on 6.2 acres with over 665 feet of frontage along Lockport Road. Long list of equipment that can be included will be provided during negotiations. No interior showings without proof of funds and letter of intent. Drone footage attached. Do not drive onto property without prior permission please. Also listed under MLS B1463755