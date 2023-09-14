VR Pricing. Sellers will consider offers between $500,000 and $599,900. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac on 5+ acres, this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home features a 2nd home with 1 bedroom and 1 bath home as well! The 5 bedroom home features a huge dining room, spacious living room with cathedral ceiling, fireplace and sliding glass doors to the deck overlooking a fantastic backyard with no neighbors. A first floor bedroom suite with full bath and walk-in closet. First floor also has a second full bath and 2 more bedrooms. One bedroom was turned into a first floor laundry but can be converted back to a 3rd first floor bedroom. The second floor has a full bath, 4th bedroom, and one large room that could be made to a 5th bedroom. The second home has a large eat in kitchen and a spacious living room with sliding glass doors to the deck and a 2 car garage! Separate gas and electric for each house! Enjoy the tour of the two homes!