Welcome to 619 E. Main. With mixed emotions the owners have decided to sell their home and retire. While waiting for new owners they will continue to operate as the "Oasis Bed & Breakfast". This beautifully restored home provides many possibilities. The recently updated gourmet kitchen w/island has separate eating area & a door to the wrap around covered porch & fenced yard for privacy. The master suite on the main floor has separate entrance which is perfect for in law set up. The second floor features a gathering room, laundry room & 4 bedrooms with hardwood flooring, fireplace and private bath in each room. The 3rd floor suite includes living room, bedroom and bath. You can experience traveling to far away spaces with the themed rooms from Africa, India, Germany, Middle East and Mexico or design & decorate your own destinations. From the large covered porch where you can read a book, watch the world go by or enjoy morning coffee you enter a spacious foyer that is open to the formal living and dining room with fireplace. Detached garage/barn, sheds, beautiful gardens, hot tub in the gazebo, close to shopping, restaurants and ski resorts. Two new hot water tanks!