Welcome to this exquisite 6-bedroom, 4-bath home nestled in a peaceful neighborhood a short distance from resorts at Holiday Valley & Holimont in one direction & Allegany State Park, River, and National Forest also a short distance away. Added bonus: brand new roof as of June, 2023! As you step inside, you'll be greeted by a spacious and inviting atmosphere that flows seamlessly throughout. A well-designed floor plan includes a formal living room, separate dining area, and cozy family room where cherished memories can be created. Gourmet kitchen is complete with modern appliances, ample cabinet space, and a center island perfect for entertaining in style! 6 generously sized bedrooms offer lots of space for relaxation and privacy. Each bedroom is thoughtfully designed with large windows inviting an abundance of natural light. A standout feature of this home is the full basement ideal for creating an additional 1,762 square feet of gathering space! Also: a whole- house generator, A/C units. And... plan to entertain from a large, open, stamped concrete patio overlooking a lovely yard! Also....don't overlook the paved driveway that leads to 2 car attached garage and storage shed.