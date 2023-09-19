One-of-a-kind, rare find 5,698 SF estate on 11.2 acres in desirable Clarence neighborhood. This exceptional park-like property is located on a peaceful cul-de-sac with close proximity to Main St and all amenities. Custom designed 6 Bed, 5 ½ bath home features a 2-bedroom in-law apartment with separate entrance and elevator. The back of house entices with views overlooking the impressive private grounds, slate patios, stone wall, 2 large koi ponds, pine grove, tennis court, inground pool w/pool house, 34’x24’ pole barn with electric, loft. The main home features 1st fl office, 4 fireplaces, hardwood floors, wood beams, new lighting, walk-in cedar closet, 2nd floor laundry, finished basement rec room, tons of great storage throughout, new carpeting and freshly painted. The magnificent living room is highlighted with wall of windows with panoramic views, beamed ceiling, and a massive stone fireplace. This home also includes a whole house generator, AC, new gutter guards, newer roof, circular driveway and the luxury of a 5- car attached garage with plumbing. This will not last!