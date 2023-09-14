This is the lakefront estate of your dreams! Rarely does such a unique and exquisite property come up for sale. From the gates, you’re guided through the private park-like setting only to arrive at the front doors under the porte-cochere. Once inside, you’re drawn right through to the massive windows that frame the view to the lake. The beams and stone fireplace in the 2-story living area will take your breath away. Unique stone structure that resembles a lighthouse with a staircase that leads to a deck with a spectacular view! Entertaining is a breeze when you have so many options. A massive 2nd story deck with a covered eating area, and a covered patio below that boasts an outdoor fireplace, just to name a few. Enter through the doors at ground level into your bar/game/family room complete with another fireplace. The wine cellar is conveniently located near the custom bar that was built to resemble a boats’ deck. The manicured lawn leads to the lake and the private ramp to launch a boat or jet skis from. Too many unique features to mention them all. The sq footage (2,700) does not reflect the lower level (2,700). This stunner is a must see!