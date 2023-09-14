This historical farm is coming to the market for the first time since the Dygert Family purchased the property from the Holland Land Company in 1812. Nestled in the Village of Springville, the 5 bed, 2 bath farmhouse was built in 1812 and expanded in 1840, and sits proudly in front of several barns including a 10 stall horse barn, 6 with their own attached run-out paddocks. Additional stalls available for future expansion. There is a 40' x 90' dairy barn with milking facilities on the lower level and storage for 10,000 bales of hay above, plus 2 other service buildings and a 3-car garage. The farm’s hay fields produce an annual harvest in excess of 5,000 bales of highly nutritional hay. In addition, there are several tractors, mowers, haybines, balers & several hay wagons that can be included in the sale. The Erie County Fair was held on the site in both 1866 and 1867, utilizing the ½ mile banked horse track. In 1911-1912, the property was also used by local coach & mentor, Glenn Scobey "Pop" Warner, to train many college athletes including US Olympic gold medalist, Jim Thorpe. Wonderful potential for a working horse or dairy farm, and for future development on the rear acreage.