VR Pricing. Seller is considering offers between $300,000 & $340,000. Sky's the limit w/ this one! 2305 Lockport Rd is a solid 2-story home, currently assessed as a 2-family, sitting in a C-1 Commercial district, w/ opportunity to easily be utilized as a 5 bed 2.5 bath single! Not to mention the full, finished, walk-out basement that provides 1,200 additional sq ft! On 1st floor you'll find formal living & dining rms, kitchen w/ appliances, 3 beds, 1 full bath, & 1 half bath. 2nd floor includes another full bath, two beds, family room, & supplemental kitchen. 2nd floor has separate entry - would be perfect for in-law/teen suite, currently rented month to month for $1,200. Attached two car garage includes large utility/laundry rm. Basement has another large utility/laundry rm, four finished rms, & two exterior exits! Tons of parking in the front for six+ vehicles. The private park-like partially fenced yard faces Cayuga Creek - no rear neighbors! Large shed w/ 1-car overhead door provides for extra storage. Parcel is just over three-quarter acre. New roof. It's a must see! Check out the 3D tour! Also listed under MLS B1482443 & B1482444. Private financing & 1 year warranty available