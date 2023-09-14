Welcome to this beautiful updated 2 story home located in the Town of Lewiston, in a peaceful quiet area over looking the Niagara Gorge, yet close to all city conveniences & bus routes. The entryway welcomes you into this spacious open floor plan. The first floor features family room, living room with a wood burning fireplace, updated half bathroom, dining room, updated kitchen with new cabinets, tile backsplash & concrete countertop. The first floor bedroom can be used as an office or other room. The second floor features 4 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 2 updated full baths. All new windows and flooring installed throughout. New hot water tank installed in 2023. Attached 2 car garage. The quiet backyard with patio area is perfect for entertaining. This updated spacious home has so much to offer!