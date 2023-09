Charming Victorian home with 5 beds and 2.5 baths in LaSalle. First floor area has a newer kitchen and lots of living space. Formal dining room or den/office. Third floor living space adds 400sq ft. with a full kitchen and bath. Could be used as a primary suite or in-law suite. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Appliances included. This home has so many possibilities it is a must see! Appliances included