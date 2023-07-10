Looking for farm land with an income producing investment project on it? 34+ acres of country lifestyle, 1405 feet road frontage, 25 tillable acres, woods, pond, and barn. Sellers are open to separating house from land, 2-4 acres with separation. Prefect property for developers, flippers, investors, and entrepreneurs. Eager sellers willing to hear all reasonable offers on their generational family homestead. This land has so many options: rehab the house to sell, rent or live in, build your dream home surrounded by nature, subdivide for a new home community, grow your own crops, build a hunting camp, ride your recreational vehicles... The possibilities are endless! 2022 wheat crop will be harvested this summer. Maybe you didn't want to farm! Then rehab the house and flip or move in. The sellers are will to separate the house with 2 acres. Also see MLS ID# B1432870 and B1474792.