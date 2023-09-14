Welcome to 4938 Cloverleaf! Come see its extensive modern living spaces, featuring numerous fantastic upgrades. It has a state-of-the-art Savante home theatre with surround sound, a wet bar, a home sauna/shower combo, a covered back patio, new appliances, a large quartz kitchen island with ample storage, an in-law/guest suite and a beautiful backyard (and more!). Extra room in basement could be used as a guest area, game room, office, etc. It's simply amazing! All the joys of country living while just a few miles from Amherst and Lockport.