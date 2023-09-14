No stone was left unturned in this beautiful 5-bedroom 3 bath ranch. As you enter the home step into a large open family room/ kitchen, the kitchen is finished with sleek Quartz countertop, black stainless-steel appliances & glass subway tile backsplash. The large peninsula in the kitchen includes 8 leather high top chairs and seating for many more. As you make your way into the sprawling ranch you will notice updated windows and doors throughout along with Luxury Vinyl plank flooring. The home’s 5 bedrooms all have built-in closet organizers. The primary bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and on suite bathroom w/ jetted tub, walk in shower and a Quartz vanity with dual sinks. Enjoy the private rear yard with Vinyl privacy fencing and an extra-large vinyl rear deck. The basement is partially finished with a huge rec room (w/ egress window, the basement also has a large storage area that measures 29x27, have piece of mind with an Everydry waterproofing transferable warranty. Square Footage from Niagara County tax assessor. Offers will be presented as they come in!