Welcome to 4516 Budd Road in the heart of Cambria in the Starpoint School District. Incredible Opportunity for Single Family Residence with In-Laws Quarters. Capture Home Ownership and have Tenants help pay your mortgage. For the Investor Minded, this is a great addition for your Property Portfolio for now and decades to come. Located on the Niagara County Wine Trail, nestled in between your favorite Bed & Breakfast Inns with Tree Lined Ridges, Soybean Farms, Corn Crops, and plenty of Harvest all around. Creek flows at the rear of the property with plenty of room to walk the trails & explore. This very rare Triplex farmhouse has been in the family for three generations. So many options, so much potential! Endless possibilities, just let your imagination Run Free!