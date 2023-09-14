Welcome to this 3,600 sq ft home w/additional 1400 sq ft in private suite! This home has every amenity & features you could dream of. Superb location, close to village. Custom throughout. 1st floor offers 9 ft. ceilings, crown molding, 2 story foyer. Chef's delight w/ custom kitchen w/ granite counters, double oven, dishwasher/trash compactor/custom to ceiling cabinetry. Butler's pantry leads to dining rm w/ crystal chandelier. Family rm w/ gas fireplace plus office w/ full bath. Dining area w/ sliding door to patio w/ custom awning. 1st floor laundry w/ sink, cabinetry, drop down folding table & pocket doors. Double doors to primary bedroom upstairs, 2 walk in closets, ensuite w/ private shower/toilet room. 3 large additional bedrooms all boasting private baths. Closets galore! Private suite w/ kitchenette, bedroom & bath. Living rm can be accessed from 2nd floor hallway or garage/exterior private entrance, making this a perfect space for just about anything! An oversized 4 car garage finishes this one-of-a-kind home: heated, electrical & more! Superb layout! Make this home your own!