Welcome to 410 Kenwood Drive! This beautiful home is located just off Lower River Road and within walking distance to the Village. Owners have occupied this home for 27 years! Kitchen was updated 2004 with Cherry cabinets from Kinetic, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, bar seating with pendent lighting. Tons of cabinet space! Dining area opens to spacious living room with hardwood floors. Two bedrooms on the main floor with full bath. 2nd floor offers an additional 458 sq feet not recorded on the assessor's records. Updated bathrooms with ceramic tile and walk in shower. The new porch, architectural roof and family room were added in 2013. Full basement with updated Furnace and Hot water tank 2021. Fully fenced in yard. Open House on July 30th from 11:00 - 1:00 pm. All offers due by August 4th at 12:00pm.