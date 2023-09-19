Welcome to 154 Pleasant View Dr! This expansive home features 4599 sq ft (as per appraiser), boasting 5 bedrooms and 6 full baths. Inside, find a large office/den w/ french drs, formal DR, Hardwood flrs flowing seamlessly throughout the home, 2 story great room with gas fireplace, 1st floor bedroom and full bath that offers convenience for guests, Fully applianced kitchen with beautiful solid wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Through the french doors, escape into the all season florida room featuring skylights and a hot tub to get you through the winter months. Upstairs enjoy the incredible Primary Suite which includes a gorgeous glamour bath, enormous walk in closet and cozy reading room. 3 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full baths complete the upstairs. The backyard oasis features a saltwater inground pool with new liner and heater, Pool House w/entertaining room, kitchen and full bath, concrete patio, 2 decks and a built-in bonfire pit. Meticulously maintained, the updates include a full tear off roof ('21) of the house, pool house and shed, 3 new furnaces ('22), 3 new A/C ('20), fresh paint, and so much more! Showings begin at the Open House on Sat August 5th from 11-1pm.