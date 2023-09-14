Definitely not a cookie cutter home! We can guarantee you won't see a duplicate of this fabulous home. Built in 1932 this unique historic gem is elegant w/distinctive architectural details including numerous French drs, crown moldings, double drs etc. From the covered front porch step into spacious tiled foyer w/French drs to private sun filled home office. More French drs to Living Rm w/newly finished hardwood floors+gas fireplace. Dining area w/elegant chandelier.(Baby grand piano included).Family Rm w/tray ceiling ,cove lighting, newer hardwood flrs+sandstone wall.From 2nd flr 3 steps up to primary suite separated from other 4 bdrms by double drs+includes:fireplace,custom bookcases,2 walk-in closets,skylight,window seats,full Bath w/jetted soaking tub+pocket dr to separate shower area+covered balcony overlooking in-ground pool. Newly applianced Kitchen w/built in table+pantry.3 car garage w/French drs to pool w/stamped concrete surround+built-in hot tub. Partly fenced (2023)yard w/separate smaller fenced area to the side Lots of fresh paint,new flooring+landscaping. Full basement w/ laundry rm. Woodburning fireplace NRTC.5 Mins to Hamburg Town beach+15 min to downtown Buffalo.