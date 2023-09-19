Spacious Beauty! Features a great room with cathedral ceilings, double-fans and a stone fireplace. White oak hardwood and matching Bamboo floors. Kitchen updated in 2023 to include quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, oversized sink, lighting, and backsplash. Professionally painted throughout. Bright dining room (with french doors!), formal living room, and Office with built-in shelves and cabinets. Heated garage with an electric vehicle outlet and epoxy floor, with space for two-cars, a workout area, and workbench all at once! Above-garage storage with electricity. Large private, treed and fenced rear yard (2022). Tankless hot water heater (2021). Perfectly situated in the village of Hamburg, with great local schools and a short walk to multiple coffee shops, restaurants, ice cream, and stores on the village's main street. Showings begin at open house Sunday the 17th 1-3pm.