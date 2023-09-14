The heart of this home is a remarkable 36-foot living room and dining room combination open to the kitchen/family room adorned with abundant natural light and enriched by soaring ceilings. It offers a truly open concept living experience, designed for modern luxury and comfort. The first floor and second floor offer 3137 sq feet. Plus the bed/bath/living space in the basement. Meticulously expanded and upgraded in 2015. The refridgerator and oven are bluetooth! Step into a world of convenience with a 2nd floor laundry. The thoughtful bedroom layout, accompanied by multiple well-appointed bathrooms, ensures both privacy and convenience for everyone. Embrace outdoor living with an inviting inground pool and relaxing whirlpool. Indulge in the ultimate relaxation in the primary bedroom and bath, complete with a heated towel rack for that extra touch of luxury. Never run out of space with 4-car tandum garage, catering to your storage and vehicle needs effortlessly. The gourmet kitchen is a masterpiece, offering generous counterspace and storage that graciously accommodates your culinary creations. The basement has access/egress complete with a bedroom, full bath and wet bar. AMAZING!!