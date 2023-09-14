Come take a look Sunday May 21st at 1-3p at our Open House. Great 5-bedroom home located on a picturesque dead-end street. This welcoming raised ranch seems to go on forever. There is a bright and open living room/dining room attached to the efficiently laid out kitchen. It offers a mobile island for additional counter space or can be removed all together. Luxury vinyl plank flooring was just installed. French doors from the kitchen lead to a huge deck for grillin and chillin. 3 bedrooms and a full bath round out this level. The lower level is home to a cozy family room heated by a new gas stove, 2 more bedrooms or office space, a large laundry room, a storage room with built in shelving and another full bath. Through sliding glass doors is a 3-season sunroom, and a fully fenced area that used to contain a hot tub. Great little space for pets, toys or storage. The expansive yard offers plenty of space for a pool, garden, or anything you desire. There is a shed for any of your tools that don't fit in your attached 2.5 car garage. 1 Year Home Warranty included for buyer's peace of mind.