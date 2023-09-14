Picturesque and private on 5.5 acres wooded with ponds. This secluded mini subdivision was built in 1983. This 3000 sq foot home has been completely remodeled for top to bottom. 4 bedrooms 3 1/2 bath. Spacious living room and dining room with many windows face the woods and pond. Newer hardwood floors throughout with large windows. Gourmet kitchen connecting to a large and airy breakfast room with beamed ceilings that connects a large deck to enjoy the many views. Family room with wood burning fireplace cozy and charming. Laundry Room currently is a bedroom. Walk out basement has been totally updated with what could be an in-law area. Also connects to 2 cars spaces. There are 3 space connecting to the house and 3 more that are used as storage. A special place to live and enjoy a life amid nature with all the trees, ponds and perennials.