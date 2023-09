FABULOUS 5 BEDROOM, 3-1/2 BATH VILLAGE HOME IN THE ELK CREEK CUL-DE-SAC. THE ENTRY LEVEL OFFERS A SIDE ENTRY MUD ROOM/LAUNDRY AREA. THE KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS WITH ISLAND SEATING. THE DINING AREA ALSO HAS A STONE WALL AS THE BACK SIDE OF THE FIREPLACE. THE CATHEDRAL CEILINGS AND WALL OF WINDOWS ACCENT THE LIVING ROOM. CURL UP WITH A GOOD BOOK IN FRONT OF THE FIREPLACE. THIS LEVEL OFFERS A FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM AND 1/2 BATH. THE SECOND LEVEL BOASTS A PRIMARY SUITE, PLUS TWO OTHER BEDROOMS AND A SECOND FULL BATH. THE LOWER LEVEL IS FINISHED AND PROVIDES FOR A SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM, BUNK ROOM AND A THIRD FULL BATH. THE FRONT AND BACK DECKS WERE RECENTLY PAINTED. BUY NOW AND ENJOY THE UPCOMING SKI SEASON! SHORT TERM RENTALS ARE PERMITTED IN THIS MEDIUM DENSITY ZONING.