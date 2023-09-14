Classic beauty best describes this delightful Village home! Located in the heart of Ellicottville is this 5 bedroom, 2 bath home that has been enjoyed by the same family for generations! History abounds in this 1835 Circa home with memorabilia from that time period throughout. Wrought iron fencing surrounds 2 sides of the exterior with a quaint feeling of a French garden on the backside. The front porch is enjoyed year round by all ages. A beautiful escape from the hustle and bustle of busy lives!