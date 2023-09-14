Best buy in East Aurora Schools - Beautiful condition and super well maintained. Tax assessment based on a value way above current asking price. This beautifully built custom home sits on over an acre of natural woods overlooking the 14th hole of Crag Burn Golf Club and is less than twenty-five minutes from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and the City of Buffalo. All of life can be enjoyed within this thoughtfully designed home which connects the indoor living space with the beauty of the park-like outdoors through expansive windows in every room. Large two story foyer and living room, elevated curved music room, club room with fireplace and wet bar, billiard room, family room with vaulted ceiling, formal dining room and European cook’s eat-in kitchen with island. Multiple decks off the first level as well as the second floor give you year round access to your private yard and in-ground gunite pool. Less than 25 minutes from the airport and downtown and just a short distance from the conveniences of the East Aurora Village filled with many restaurants, galleries, boutiques, coffee and chocolate shops, clothing stores, antique shops, bakeries and bookstores.