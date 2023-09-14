Stately traditional exterior and beautifully appointed Open floor plan interior. Soaring, sunny 18' foyer. Formal and informal front entrances. Gourmet kitchen with Viking gas range, Commercial grade vent, stainless appliances, stone backsplash, white oak hardwood floors, granite counter tops. Study ( that can be a 1st fl bdrm), music room, family , living room. Sunny dining area. Use these rooms any way that meets your lifestyle. 2nd fl with jack and jill bdrms ,as well as a bonus room and another bedroom. Grand owners suite with French styled doors, mood lighting, huge walk in closet, ensuite bathroom. 2nd fl laundry. Snuggle into a good book in the 2nd fl loft. Huge finished basement with egress, full bathroom. Garage has an electric charger for your EV auto. Stamped concrete patio. Dog run. Fully fenced backyard. Security system. Multizone HVAC. Underground sprinklers. New sump pump. Newer furnace and AC. Spectacular cul de sac locale