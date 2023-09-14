OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/29 12-2PM. Stunning custom Williamsburg 5 bedroom/2.5 bath Colonial situated on a private cul-de-sac in desirable Clarence neighborhood surrounded by prof landscaping & mature trees. First floor is complete with an open foyer, gleaming wide plank hrwd flrs throughout most of 1st floor opens to the living room w/wbfpl and formal DR perfect for entertaining guests. Enjoy the newly updated chef’s kitchen w/large center island, granite & ss appliances opens to the spacious family rm w/wbfpl. Upstairs you will discover the owner’s suite w/gas fplc, large W/I closet and stunning ensuite bath. 4 add’l spacious bdrms; 5th bdrm also used as rec rm (27x12). The finished lower level is a space made perfect for family recreation, offers a spacious rec room w/custom bar & kids playhouse. Newly added custom-built 2 car detached garage w/ full 2nd floor perfect to finish off add'l space. Private backyard surrounded by trees, custom awning, deck and beautiful landscaping. Close to all conveniences and Williamsville Schools. MUST SEE!