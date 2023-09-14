This bright and beautiful 2800 square foot plus home is waiting for you. Why build and wait forever when you can buy this 4 year “old” finished home and move in immediately? 20 Stonebridge has plenty of living space, including a first floor In-law suite, a 22x14 foot room on the second story that would make the ideal playroom, media room, yoga studio or anything that would fit your needs. Matching hardwood throughout first floor, combined with the high ceilings and many windows makes for a serene living area. Step out the back door onto your 530+ sf dual level patio and enjoy your private cul-de-sac lot. All your dining needs are addressed by the formal dining room, island, breakfast bar or the informal breakfast room that boasts views of the woods in your new backyard. Upgraded kitchen with designer vent and built in microwave tucked away nicely under island; tankless HWT; Second floor laundry room; water back-up sump pump; extended front porch with extra windows throughout house for sunny vibrant setting. House is conveniently located and easy to show/view.