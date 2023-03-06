This Grand estate offers 9,500 sq ft & 3 levels of living space w/5 beds,5.2 bath,3.5 car gar. on 1.3 acre lot.2 story foyer presents a classic Sweeping staircase open to L.R,D.R,parlour & study.Details include rich mahogany firs,abundant windows,lovely warming hearth & the perfect ambience for dinner parties & celebrations.2008 home renovation/add. includes morning rm & 3rd F.R.boasting beautiful appointments & rich custom finishes by Elite Design.M.R. offers a warm neutral palette,abundant windows, custom blinds,tray ceiling,ambience lighting,tile floors & french doors to the stamped concrete patio.F.R spaces convey double sided gas fplc,handsome mantles,stunning ceilings w/coffered details, frnch drs,custom cab. & gleaming hrdwd. Expansive kitchen furnishes shaker style cherry cabs.,stnls stl appls, island & solid surface counters. Kitchen wet bar compliments kit. & F.R & is equipped w/mini-fridge,custom cabinetry & plenty of liquor strg .Fin. bsmt is well appointed & complete w/ exceptional finishes,entertainment bar, temp controlled wine rm,gift wrap/crafting rm, cedar closet & full bath.Private yard offers lush landscape & the perfect quiet retreat.Must be seen to appreciate.