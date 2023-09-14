Stately 3 level, well maintained, 5 bdrm, 5½ bath show home in the heart of Spaulding Lake community. Stunning curb appeal & grand entry door welcomes you into open 2 story foyer and formal lvng rm w/Brazilian Cherry flrs throughout. Entertain in beautiful dining rm w/marble floors, tray ceiling & gas fireplace. Bright kitchen boasts center island, separate eating area, SubZero refrigerator, Viking gas range, electric oven, Bosch dishwasher, trash compactor, walk-in pantry along w/butler’s pantry. Capture stunning views of bkyrd conservation area through 8’ picture windows as you unwind by wood burning fireplace in vaulted great rm. Expansive upper deck open from kitchen or dining rm, invites you to host guests or relax in tranquil wooded setting. First level also offers office, laundry rm & 1.5 baths. Spacious 2nd flr primary suite features gas fireplace, Bose surround sound, walk-in CA closet, & sunlit ensuite. Sizeable bdrms, Jack/Jill bath, full bath & cedar closet finish this level. Sprawling flr plan promotes flexible space options throughout. Finished bsmt equipped w/surround sound & full bath opens to your private oasis w/stone firepit & patio. Square footage per appraisal.