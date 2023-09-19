Must see this exceptional Jurek custom build in prestigious Spaulding Lake featuring 5 beds & 5.5 baths. Stunning foyer w/circular staircase sets the stage revealing beautiful fixtures & finishes. Elegantly tiled gas fireplace is the focal point of the living rm w/floor to ceiling windows & hardwood flrs echoed in the formal dining rm. Stately den makes a perfect executive office. Designed to be the heart of the home, the gourmet kitchen features abundant cabinets, island & dining area overlooking the family rm & 2-tiered patio. Bedroom, bath & laundry rm complete the 1st level. Primary bedroom w/luxurious ensuite bath, walk-in closet, tray ceiling & gas fireplace. Jack & Jill bath connects 2 bdrms featuring built-ins. 4th bdrm has ensuite bath. Finished walk out lower level offers a fabulous great rm, gym, bath & access to professionally landscaped pool/patio oasis. Unfinished storage area over the garage could be converted to livable space. Square footage has been professionally measured, see attached. Too many amenities to list! Showings begin 9/6/23 @ 10am.