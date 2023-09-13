VR Pricing! Seller will consider offers between $150,000 and $175,000! A spacious vinyl sided 5 bedroom and 2 full bath home in the Sloan school district. 3 bed rooms on the first floor. Including a newer furnace and electrical. Many newer windows. First floor laundry. Living room with tray ceiling and gas fireplace, eat in kitchen and dining room! Lovely wide fenced yard with shed.