Enjoy this custom built Tesmer 5 bedroom 3 and a half bath home with a 3.5 car garage in the heart of Williamsville. Brick exterior with a beautiful front covered entry way, two story foyer, formal living room & dining room, den and a stunning large great room with a beautiful fireplace overlooking the yard. Spacious 9' ceilings on the first floor with Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. An additional 1,000 sq ft of finished basement with a full bath perfect for entertaining. Step outside to a beautiful stamped concrete walkway and patio leading to a backyard oasis with a fire pit and marvelous landscape. 4543 Sq ft is reflected in the attached Town of Amherst detail report.
5 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's hard to say how accurate this most recent poll will turn out to be.
BUILD YOUR CUSTOM DREAM HOME! Why wait for low inventory of existing homes to open up when you could be living in your newly built home in 6-8…
This 3 bedroom lower unit is perfectly located and ready for immediate occupancy. A comfortably open floorplan allows for modern living, while…