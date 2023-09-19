Enjoy this custom built Tesmer 5 bedroom 3 and a half bath home with a 3.5 car garage in the heart of Williamsville. Brick exterior with a beautiful front covered entry way, two story foyer, formal living room & dining room, den and a stunning large great room with a beautiful fireplace overlooking the yard. Spacious 9' ceilings on the first floor with Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. An additional 1,000 sq ft of finished basement with a full bath perfect for entertaining. Step outside to a beautiful stamped concrete walkway and patio leading to a backyard oasis with a fire pit and marvelous landscape. 4543 Sq ft is reflected in the attached Town of Amherst detail report.