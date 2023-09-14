A spectacular one of a kind stately Manor situated on a rare double lot in the heart of Snyder! This immaculate home boast 5 bedrooms, 2 of which have balconies overlooking the private and elegant well manicured professionally landscaped yard. Some of the amenities include updated white kitchen with quart countertops 2018,Jack and Jill bath, Full house generator, Sprinkler system front and back , tear off roof 2016 , full house generator, salt water tank 2022. Two Tiered deck with awning overlooking beautiful inground Gunite pool! This Estate is truly spectacular! This home was professionally measured.
5 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $753,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's hard to say how accurate this most recent poll will turn out to be.
This 3 bedroom lower unit is perfectly located and ready for immediate occupancy. A comfortably open floorplan allows for modern living, while…