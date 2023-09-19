A spectacular one of a kind stately Manor situated on a rare double lot in the heart of Snyder! This immaculate home boast 5 bedrooms, 2 of which have balconies overlooking the private and elegant well manicured professionally landscaped yard. Some of the amenities include updated white kitchen with quart countertops 2018,Jack and Jill bath, Full house generator, Sprinkler system front and back , tear off roof 2016 , full house generator, salt water tank 2022. Two Tiered deck with awning overlooking beautiful inground Gunite pool! This Estate is truly spectacular! This home was professionally measured.