Impeccably maintained luxury home. The open slate floor foyer welcomes you. You will find a wood burning fireplace (dentil trim work) and raised hearth, hardwood floors in this inviting family room. The custom appointments in the renovated kitchen are spectacular. Ceramic flooring, oversized stainless refrigerator. All appliances are stainless and the granite is stunning. The Florida room is relaxing and what a way to get to your gunite pool and tennis court. Your very own country club. The spacious living room and dining room offer crown moldings, hard wood floors. Upstairs offers an incredible owners suite with wall of closets. The ensuite bathroom is magnificent. 2nd floor laundry of course. 4 more bedrooms and 2 more bathrooms complete the spacious second floor.. This home offers multi-zone heating and cooling. Bonus basement finished storage space. This property currently has a home warranty that can be transferred. There are pocket doors separating rooms. many recessed lights. Security system. Awning covered gazebo/deck area, what more could you ask for? Gas line for your BBQ. No Showings Sundown Friday through Sundown Saturday.