Large classic Victorian with unique architectural details and stunning woodwork. This 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home features 11-foot ceilings throughout the first floor, oak hardwood floors with inlays of various designs, multiple sets of pocket doors and fireplaces, beautiful crown molding, incredible paneling, and a stunning open staircase with intricately carved newel post and spindled banister. The second floor contains a large primary bedroom with attached bath, 3 other large bedrooms, multiple hall closets (one with a rarely seen curved door), and a 5th bedroom with kitchenette (potential for 2nd floor laundry). The 3rd floor has 3 finished rooms along with a full bath with skylight. Other features of the home include an updated electric panel, newer shingled roof (2016), sewer line replaced to the street (2016), a large fully fenced yard and a 2-car detached garage.