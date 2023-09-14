A French Country Estate with a modern flair. From its magnificent millwork to its breathtaking architectural detail and design, this premier property showcases sweeping views of Ellicott creek and Park Country Club. The private stone patios, courtyard, and gorgeous grounds create spectacular spaces for entertaining. The gracious foyer opens to the sunlit rooms including formal living, dining, and family rooms. The stunning kitchen is a chefs delight with top of the line cabinetry, counters, walk in pantry, appliances, and island. A butlers pantry with wet bar is adjacent to these rooms. First floor sensational owners suite, along with perfect guest quarters. Handsome den has built-in bookcases. 2nd floor has another 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, bonus room, and finished walk-in attic. . Fabulous French doors throughout, quality craftsmanship, and custom cabinetry. Professionally landscaped, the beautiful pool has views of the paddocks and barn. Designer paint colors and the finest finishes and fixtures. A breathtaking one of a kind property in the perfect location! Home was professionally measured. Showings will begin 8/3/23 at noon.