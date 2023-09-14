New Opportunity for the purchaser who is willing to do some redecorating for the right price! Open June 21st 5-7pm. 5 bdrms, 2 full baths, full basement, breakers, central air, house generator, vinyl siding, updated concrete driveway. Needs new flooring and a coat of paint. Appliances will stay in "as is" condition. Washer, dyer, gas stove, bar frig and freezer. Offer due date is June 27th at 3pm. Frontier schools. 2 large bedrooms up and 3 bedrooms down.