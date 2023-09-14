Welcome home to your grand entryway fit for royalty all trimmed with original and stunning woodwork wherever you look! This stunning hand laid hardwood floors will blow you away with the details and craftsmanship that went into these! A little TLC can make this over 2300 Sqft house a home with all your customizations to fit your needs. Boasting 5 large bedrooms, 1 on the first floor with an attached full bathroom it truly has the space for just about everything you can imagine! Hot water tank is approximately 2 years old and the furnace about 5. Maintenace free vinyl siding and plenty of parking space make this the perfect place to call home. This unique Property won't last long don't wait!