Welcome Home to this Beautiful old-style house boasting 5 good size bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a full basement, a 1 car garage, and an absolutely massive backyard big enough for a game of football! Many updates include TWO MONTH OLD HWT, mostly new roof in 2021 along with the kitchen and bathroom floors, new garage door and exterior doors, all windows! Move in ready! showings to be on Saturday 12:00pm and go until 6:00pm and then Showings available Sunday 12:00pm until 6:00pm. Tenant has signed and agreed to be out by August 31st allowing to close prior if desired. If desired as rental property she will gladly stay and rents at 1250/mo. $35 sewer rent.