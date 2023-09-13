MOTIVATED SELLER! Wow! Investors...great earning potential! Five bedrooms and two full baths plus living room, dining room, kitchen, utility room and full attic. Move-in ready with new windows and flooring, freshly painted, updated kitchen and baths, new furnace, hot water tank, light fixtures, plumbing, as well as auxiliary heat throughout upper level. Situated adjacent to a vacant city lot providing extra outdoor space.
5 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $110,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's hard to say how accurate this most recent poll will turn out to be.