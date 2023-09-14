Situated on nearly one acre, just outside the village of Arcade, this spacious cape offers 5 bedrooms, 3 up and 2 down. Deep lot with a second two car garage. Gleaming hardwood floors, new carpet in the living room, all new windows, new siding, newer furnace and hot water tank, large kitchen with breakfast bar and bay window. . Full partially finished basement with rec room, dry bar. Blacktop driveway. All appliances included in as is condition. Roof approximately 5 years old. Close to the village but no village tax plus affordable Arcade electric make this home a great buy with nothing to do but move in! Offers, if any due Tuesday, July 25th at 5:00pm.