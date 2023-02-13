Look! One of the larger homes in the Sub-Division of Dana Heights! 4 good size bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths including a private bath off the master bedroom! Hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and all bedrooms. All the money has been spent on the right stuff here; Updated; kitchen, roof, windows, vinyl siding, Hi-Eff. furnace, hot water tank. Expanded family room with fireplace. (Gas insert), 2 car attached garage. Huge rear deck, Don't hesitate! Still more Photos Coming! Call to book your viewing appointment to be first! 4 bdrm 2 story colonial in Williamsville Schools! Call us today: 716-998-5637
4 Bedroom Home in Williamsville - $324,900
