Value range pricing, To be Built- builder will consider project starting at $850,000 to $1,999,999+ based on Buyer dreams! A very special offering for those that desire privacy, a serene setting enveloped in nature and innovative home design! Since 1989 Brownstone Homes has been building beautiful custom homes offering cutting edge designs. Build your dream home on this prime 2.99-acre lot with 202' of frontage and 400' deep with a babbling brook and waterfall. Walk to Chestnut Ridge State Park where you can enjoy the best hiking and outdoor activities yet still only be a 10–15-minute drive to the interstate and all conveniences. This site is ideal for a one or two-story home ranging from 3000 SF to 6000 SF, 3+ bedrooms, 2.5+ baths, a 2+ car garage, spectacular kitchen, great room and owners' suite. Other build sites may be available. Price does not include lot and site work. (Photos are depictions of other completed homes) Come and learn about what distinguishes Brownstone Homes and start planning your next dream home! All appointments thru Builder.