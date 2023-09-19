Welcome to this luxurious 4-bedroom, 4-bath estate, where luxury and comfort are combined in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods. Upon entering you'll be greeted with soaring ceilings and an open floor plan that exudes a sense of spaciousness and grandeur. The living room is spacious and inviting, with large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and a fireplace that adds to the cozy atmosphere. The kitchen is a chef's dream, with state-of-the-art appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. The dining area offers ample space for entertaining, making this home perfect for hosting large gatherings. The primary bedroom is a luxurious retreat, with a spacious sitting area, large windows, and an en-suite bath that features a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. The remaining three bedrooms are equally spacious and offer plenty of storage space and en-suite bathrooms for added convenience. One of the standout features of this home is the indoor pool and basketball court, which provide year-round entertainment. You can relax and swim in the crystal-clear waters of the pool, or challenge your guests to a game of basketball.