This is the Sale of 1024, 1026, and 1028 Fairfield. The house address is 1028 and the two adjoining vacant lots are included in the sale. The house has been totally remodeled from roof to basement floor in the past 3 years. The house was previously rented at 900 a month so this is a wonderful opportunity for an investor or a new home with massive yard. It is close to a medical center, food co-op and elementary school.
4 Bedroom Home in Niagara Falls - $115,000
This 3 bedroom lower unit is perfectly located and ready for immediate occupancy. A comfortably open floorplan allows for modern living, while…