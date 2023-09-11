PREPARE TO BE IMPRESSED BECAUSE THIS UNIQUE PROPERTY HAS IT ALL Opportunity knocks! This sale includes large 40x100 (4,000 sqft) Morton building, a large updated multifamily farmhouse and privately wooded parcel. Have you been looking for the perfect set up to run your business at home w/ rental opportunity as well? Don't miss out on this 3 parcel sale that includes 3 bd 1 1/2 bth house, 1 bd 1 bth apartment, & metal out building on .41 acres, 2.2 acres vacant land wooded land with trails, and multi-use commercial building with 1/2 bth on .23 acres. Home includes updated kitchen with commercial grade stove, radiant heat flooring, sauna, and all appliances included in both the home and apartment. *BE SURE TO CHECK OUT THE 3D MATTERPORT VIRTUAL TOUR LINK ONLINE w/ 360 views of this awesome property* The opportunities here are endless, conveniently located in the heart of Marilla & close to everything. This property is easy to show so come see for yourself as the pictures and online tour will NOT do it justice. Please reference ML #s B1443406 and B1443415 for complete details.