Exquisite private estate sitting on 2.7 acres of park like setting. Impressive 14 car garage for the car/boat enthusiast. If that is not your thing there are endless possibilities for recreation/entertainment for this vast space. This spectacular home boasts a dramatic marble floored foyer with the grand staircasing cascading up to the second floor. This private retreat is great for relaxing on the colonnades and viewing the manicured grounds. Two lower- level bars are great for entertaining friends and family. Fully equipped gym and plenty of storage place in this grand ole lady. The studio/gallery is perfect for highlighting your favorite artwork and family tree photos. Come see this masterpiece with all it’s grandeur!